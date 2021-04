Prior was +8.2% (revised to +6.9%)

Non-residential +14.2%

Residential -2.9%



The revision takes a bit of the shine off the strong number but in any case, the Canadian housing market is red hot. This report was boosted by some one-off projects in Ontario and Alberta. On the non-residential side, permits were down after a record in January.





This is a good summer to be a construction worker.