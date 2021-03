Canadian CPI data





Prior was +1.0% y/y

CPI m/m +0.5% vs +0.7% exp

Prior month +0.6% m/m

Full report

Core measures y/y:

Median +2.0% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%)



Common +1.3% vs 1.4% exp (prior 1.3%)



Trim +1.9% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%) This report turned into a mess last month after Statistics Canada changed its methodology for its three core measures. That didn't go down well, then they backtracked





This is the fastest y/y pace in more than a year as gasoline prices climbed 5.0%. Durable goods prices were up 2.8% y/y with appliance prices up 6.1% y/y. The main drag continues to be clothing prices, which are down 4.8%.