Canada February housing starts 245.9K vs 247.5K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian housing starts for February 2021

Canada housing starts chart
  • Prior was 282.4K
  • Single-detached homes -9.3% vs +36.8% prior
  • Multiple starts -15.8% vs +23.9% prior
  • Seasonally adjusted starts -13.5% vs +22.7% prior
  • Full report
This was released a smidge early but it's not much of a market-mover anyway. These numbers are seasonally-adjusted and there is a lot of adjusting going on because February is a frigid month in Canada. The real test will be in the spring but those numbers will be skewed by the pandemic.

In a separate report, house prices in Canada were up 17.3% y/y with sales up 39.2% y/y in Feb.

