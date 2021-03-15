Canada February housing starts 245.9K vs 247.5K expected

Prior was 282.4K

Single-detached homes -9.3% vs +36.8% prior



Multiple starts -15.8% vs +23.9% prior

Seasonally adjusted starts -13.5% vs +22.7% prior



Full report

This was released a smidge early but it's not much of a market-mover anyway. These numbers are seasonally-adjusted and there is a lot of adjusting going on because February is a frigid month in Canada. The real test will be in the spring but those numbers will be skewed by the pandemic.





In a separate report, house prices in Canada were up 17.3% y/y with sales up 39.2% y/y in Feb.

