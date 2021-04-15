Canada February manufacturing sales -1.6% vs -1.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada February 2021 manufacturing sales:

manufacturing sales
Following a 9.1% decrease in January, motor vehicle sales fell 14.5% to $3.3 billion in February, their lowest level since May 2020, because of the global shortage of microchips. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose