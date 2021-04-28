Canada February retail sales +4.8% vs +4.0% expected

Prior was -1.1%

Statistics Canada advance estimate was +4.0%

Retail sales ex autos +4.8% vs +3.5% expected

March advance estimate +2.3% based on 65% of responses



Sales up in 9 of 11 subsectors led by motor vehicles

12% of retailers were closed in at some point in Feb



Clothing and accessories +23.7% vs -17.8% m/m prior



Furniture +18.0% vs -15.1% prior



General merchandise stores +6.1% vs+3.3% prior



Building material and garden equip +3.5% vs +2.9% prior



Motor vehicles and parts +5.0% vs -1.0% prior led by new car dealers



This is another reason to like the Canadian dollar. April will be much weaker but this wave in the pandemic is showing signs of cresting and -- judging by these numbers -- the consumer looks like it's raring to go.





USD/CAD was little changed on this, likely owing to the looming FOMC decision. The pair remains near the lowest levels of the year.





