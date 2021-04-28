Canada February retail sales +4.8% vs +4.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada February 2021 retail sales data

Canada February retail sales charts
  • Prior was -1.1%
  • Statistics Canada advance estimate was +4.0%
  • Retail sales ex autos +4.8% vs +3.5% expected
  • March advance estimate +2.3% based on 65% of responses
  • Sales up in 9 of 11 subsectors led by motor vehicles
  • 12% of retailers were closed in at some point in Feb
  • Clothing and accessories +23.7% vs -17.8% m/m prior
  • Furniture +18.0% vs -15.1% prior
  • General merchandise stores +6.1% vs+3.3% prior
  • Building material and garden equip +3.5% vs +2.9% prior
  • Motor vehicles and parts +5.0% vs -1.0% prior led by new car dealers
This is another reason to like the Canadian dollar. April will be much weaker but this wave in the pandemic is showing signs of cresting and -- judging by these numbers -- the consumer looks like it's raring to go.

USD/CAD was little changed on this, likely owing to the looming FOMC decision. The pair remains near the lowest levels of the year.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose