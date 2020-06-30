Canada GDP and US consumer confidence top the agenda in New York trade

What's coming up today

The economic calendar is lively today, including some data points that should move markets. It stats at the bottom of the hour with Canadian GDP for April. The forecast is a 12.2% m/m contraction, which will blow away prior records and build on the 7.2% decline in March.





Jobs will stay in focus at 1300 GMT (9 am ET) when the ILO publishes a report on the virus impact on European labour markets. At the same time the US April Case-Shiller house price index is due.





The main event is at 1400 GMT when the Conference Board releases US consumer confidence data for June. The consensus is for an improvement to 91.4 from 86.6.





It's also a big day for central bank speakers:

1400 GMT BOE's Cunliffe

1500 GMT Fed's Williams

1500 GMT ECB's De Guindos

1505 GMT Fed's Brainard

1630 GMT Fed's Powell

1800 GMT Fed's Bostic/Kashkari



Of course the COVID-19 data will continue to have top billing. Here are the United States of Coronavirus, via Scotia:



