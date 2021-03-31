Canada GDP for January 0.7% vs. 0.5% estimate

monthly GDP 0.7% vs. 0.5% estimate. Last month 0.1%
YoY -2.3% vs. -2.6% estimate. Prior month -3.0%
goods producing, +1.5%
service producing, +0.4%
wholesale trade was up 3.9% in January vs. -1.5% in December. 8 of 9 subsectors contributor to growth led by machinery, equipment and supplies wholesaling which increased by 8.2%
manufacturer increased by 1.9% vs. -0.7% in December. Durable manufacturing was up 2.9% (largest since August 2020). Wood product manufacturing rose 4.1% benefiting from hundred prices and increased demand.
Mining quarrying and oil and gas extraction grew by 2.7% in January. This was the 5th consecutive month
construction was up 1.4% which was the 3rd increase in 4 months
retail trade was down for the 3rd time in 4 months with a decline of -1.7%. 9 of 12 subsectors declined
finance insurance increase by 0.8% with all subsectors rising
professional services increased by 1.1%
public sector (educational services, healthcare and social assistance and public administration) increase by 0.3% preliminary information indicates an approximate 0.5% increase in real GDP for February according to Statistics Canada