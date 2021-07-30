Canada GDP for May -0.3% vs -0.3% estimate

Canada GDP for the month of May









12 of the 20 industrial sectors or down



services producing -0.2%



goods producing -0.4%



preliminary information indicates a 0.7% increase in real GDP for June



construction felt -2.3% increasing the prior five months



real estate and rental and leasing felt -0.4% versus -0.8% in April. This is the first back-to-back decline in the sector cents March/April 2020



retail trade felt -2.7% versus -5.7% drop in April. Nine of 12 subsectors contracted in May. Store closures contributed to the decline



manufacturing sector fell for the third time in four months -0.8% with both durable and nondurable manufacturing falling. Nondurable fell -0.9% led by a fall in food at -2.5% and chemicals -3.2%. Durable manufacturing felt -0.8% versus -0.1% in April with six of 10 subsectors down. Fabricated metal products felt -3.4% machinery fell -2.6%



mining quarrying and oil and gas grew 2%



public sector rose 0.7% versus -0.5% in April



finance insurance +0.4% and up for the fourth time five months



transportation and warehousing felt -1.4%



professional scientific and technical services +0.4%



accommodations and food services felt -2.4% versus -4.3% April



utilities rose 0.5%



wholesale felt -0.6%



For the full report, CLICK HERE Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Canada GDP for May came in at -0.3% versus -0.3% estimate. The decline follows a -0.5% decline in April (was -0.3%).