Canadian fin min Morneau says Canada has fiscal space to combat coronavirus impact on economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Finance minister speaking with media

  • doesn't comment on if Canada deficits will increase
  • we have a strong fiscal position to support people
  • Canada in good fiscal position to face covid-19
  • some sectors of economy will be hit hard
  • we'll deal with challenges as they arise
  •  you'll see some gov't measures this week
  • gov't is working on responses right now 
  • Canada has fiscal capacity to help economy 
  •  been in touch with business leaders, lawmakers 
  • gov't has very strong fiscal position 
Headlines via Bloomberg, bolding mine.

More:
  • fiscal policy is critically important
  • will announce budget date soon

ForexLive
