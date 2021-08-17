Canada housing starts for July 272.2K versus 282.1K last month

Canada housing starts for July 2021

  • Housing starts for July 272.2K 
  • Prior month 282K
  • Housing starts decreased by 3.2%
  • multiple urban starts decreased -3.1% to 184.7K. Single detached urban starts increased to 64..2K
  • rural starts were estimated at an annual rate of 23.2K
Highlights:
  • The level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis.
  • Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July. This was driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment.

