Canada housing starts for July 272.2K versus 282.1K last month

- Housing starts for July 272.2K
- Prior month 282K
- Housing starts decreased by 3.2%
- multiple urban starts decreased -3.1% to 184.7K. Single detached urban starts increased to 64..2K
- rural starts were estimated at an annual rate of 23.2K
Highlights:
- The level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis.
- Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July. This was driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment.