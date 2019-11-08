Canada housing starts for October 202.0K vs 221.2K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada housing starts for October

The Canadian housing starts for October came in at an annualized pace of 202.0K vs 221.2K estimate. The prior month was revised marginally lower at 221.1K vs 221.2K previously reported.
