Canada HPI, European recovery fund talks, ECB/BOE speakers

IBM earnings after the close

The economic calendar is void of any US releases. The only economic release day comes out Canada with the Teranet/National Bank 1 price index for the month of June scheduled to be released at the bottom of the hour. Last month the month-to-month gain was 1.0%. The year on year came in at 6.0%. There are no estimates for the data.





The European recovery fund talks are getting ready to begin again as it extends into its 4th day hopes for compromise have been increased. ECB's Lane participates and IMF panel discussion at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. At 11:10 AM/1510 GMT BOEs Haldane and Tenreyro speak at reappointment hearings.





The US treasury will auction off 3 and 6 month bills.





