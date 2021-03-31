Canada industrial product prices for February 2.6% vs. 2.5% estimate
Canada wholesale prices for February 2021
- Canada industrial product prices for February 2 .6% vs. 2.5% estimate. Prior month 2.0%. Largest increase in at 40 years. 17 of 21 product groups were higher. YoY +7.1% with excluding energy and petroleum products +7.9%
- IPPI ex energy and petroleum +2.0%.
- Energy and petroleum, +9.8%
- lumber and wood products +5.2%
- chemical and chemical products +3.9%
- primary nonferrous metals +3.3%
- meet fishing dairy products +3.7%
- primary ferrous metal products +3.0%
- prices for fruit vegetables, feed and other products +1.3%
- Canada raw material price index+6.6%. Last month 5.7%. This was the largest increase since May 2020. Excluding crude energy, RMPI increase by 2.4%. All 6 major commodity groups were up in February
- crude energy products +15.7%
- metal ores, +2.0%
- crop products +4.1%
- live animals up 3.4%
- YoY RMPI rose 17.1%. Excluding crude energy products, the index was up 17.9%
