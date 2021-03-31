Canada industrial product prices for February 2.6% vs. 2.5% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada wholesale prices for February 2021


Industrial product prices for Canada
  • Canada industrial product prices for February 2 .6% vs. 2.5% estimate. Prior month 2.0%. Largest increase in at 40 years. 17 of 21 product groups were higher. YoY +7.1% with excluding energy and petroleum products +7.9%
  • IPPI ex energy and petroleum +2.0%.  
  • Energy and petroleum, +9.8%
  • lumber and wood products +5.2%
  • chemical and chemical products +3.9%
  • primary nonferrous metals +3.3%
  • meet fishing dairy products +3.7%
  • primary ferrous metal products +3.0%
  • prices for fruit vegetables, feed and other products +1.3%
  • Canada raw material price index+6.6%. Last month 5.7%. This was the largest increase since May 2020. Excluding crude energy, RMPI increase by 2.4%.  All 6 major commodity groups were up in February
  • crude energy products +15.7%
  • metal ores, +2.0%
  • crop products +4.1%
  • live animals up 3.4%
  • YoY RMPI rose 17.1%.  Excluding crude energy products, the index was up 17.9% 
click here for the full report

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose