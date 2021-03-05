Canada international merchandise trade +1.41B vs -1.4B estimate

Canada Merchandise trade for January 2021

imports rose 0.9% in January



exports rose 8.1% in January

The surplus of C$1.41 billion was the first since 2019

prior month deficit came in at C$198 billion



exports were led by energy products which were up 5.9% on rising oil prices. Nonenergy shipments increased 8.5%



shipments to US rose 11.3% to the highest level since September 2019



monthly service exports were up 0.5% to $9.3 billion versus a 2.7% increase in imports

