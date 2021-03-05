Canada international merchandise trade +1.41B vs -1.4B estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada Merchandise trade for January 2021

The Canada trade data came in at 1.41B vs -1.40B estimate. It is the first surplus since 2019
  • imports rose 0.9% in January
  • exports rose 8.1% in January
  • The surplus of C$1.41 billion was the first since 2019
  • prior month deficit came in at C$198 billion
  • exports were led by energy products which were up 5.9% on rising oil prices. Nonenergy shipments increased 8.5%
  • shipments to US rose 11.3% to the highest level since September 2019
  • monthly service exports were up 0.5% to $9.3 billion versus a 2.7% increase in imports
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose