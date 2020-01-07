Canada November international merchandise trade -$1.09B vs -$1.2B expected

Prior was -$1.08B (revised to -$1.61B)

Exports $48.7B vs $49.3B exp



Imports $49.8B vs $51.0B exp

Exports -1.4% m/m (non-energy exports flat)

Energy exports -7.4% after pipeline rupture in US



Imports -2.4%% m/m

Surplus with the US $4.2B vs $5.2B prior

Deficit with the rest of the world $5.3B vs $6.7B prior







The negative revision cancels out the positive headline but in the bigger picture, it's never a good sign when both imports and exports are falling but Statistics Canada notes that the declines coincided with a labor disruption on the railways. Still, it's a similar story globally as trade slows down. It's a story that's mixed in with the trade war and you hope it dissipates with a US-China phase one deal but it's tough to believe it will.





Here is why exports fell in the revision:





