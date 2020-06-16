Canada international securities transactions for April 49.04B vs -9.78B last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada international securities transactions for April 2020


Canada securities transactions
  • International securities transactions for April 2020 rebounded strongly in April to C$49.04 billion billion from C$-9.78 billion in March
  • Canadians sold net C$0.13 billion of foreign securities in April
  • foreigners sold net C$4.93 billion of Canadian stocks in April
  • international investors bought net C$46.93 billion of Canada bonds
  • foreigners bought net C$7.03 billion of Canada money market paper
A big rebound after the sharp decline in March. Investors returned to the Canadian market as the initial impact of coronavirus started to ease a bit.

