Canada international securities transactions for April 49.04B vs -9.78B last month

Canada international securities transactions for April 2020









International securities transactions for April 2020 rebounded strongly in April to C$49.04 billion billion from C$-9.78 billion in March

Canadians sold net C$0.13 billion of foreign securities in April



foreigners sold net C$4.93 billion of Canadian stocks in April



international investors bought net C$46.93 billion of Canada bonds



foreigners bought net C$7.03 billion of Canada money market paper



A big rebound after the sharp decline in March. Investors returned to the Canadian market as the initial impact of coronavirus started to ease a bit.

