Canada international securities transactions for November -1.75 billion versus 11.31 billion last month
Canada international securities transactions for November 2020Foreign investors reduce their holdings of Canada securities by -1.75 billion in the month of November. That was the 1st decline 4 months.
- Canada international securities transactions -1.75 billion versus 11.31 billion last month
- Canada private corporate instruments saw a decline of -10.8 billion
- nonresidential investors added is instruments issued by governments in other enterprises by 9.1 billion
the foreign divestment in Canada private corporate securities was in all types of instruments led by bonds. Foreign holdings of Canadian private corporate bonds are down by -6.4 billion mainly on net retirements of instruments denominated in the UK pound sterling.
Nonresident investors also reduce their holdings of Canadian equities by -1.2 billion in November. This decline was despite a increase of 3.4% in the Standard & Poor's/Toronto Stock exchange index.