Canada international securities transactions for November -1.75 billion versus 11.31 billion last month

Canada international securities transactions -1.75 billion versus 11.31 billion last month



Canada private corporate instruments saw a decline of -10.8 billion



nonresidential investors added is instruments issued by governments in other enterprises by 9.1 billion



the foreign divestment in Canada private corporate securities was in all types of instruments led by bonds. Foreign holdings of Canadian private corporate bonds are down by -6.4 billion mainly on net retirements of instruments denominated in the UK pound sterling.







Nonresident investors also reduce their holdings of Canadian equities by -1.2 billion in November. This decline was despite a increase of 3.4% in the Standard & Poor's/Toronto Stock exchange index.

