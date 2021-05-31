Canada isn't on holiday today: Data coming up

Canadian data to come today





We need more globally-coordinated holidays. It's a quiet one today with the US and UK out but it's a regular work day in Canada and the wonks over at Statistics Canada have the producer price index report ready to go along with current account numbers.







The main headline is the industrial product price for April and it's expected up 1.7% m/m. Inflation numbers have been running hot lately. The current account is forecast at a surplus of C$2.5B.





I doubt we see a move in CAD on the data but with oil up 1.4% today and AUD up 22 pips, I'd expect a bit better from the loonie.

