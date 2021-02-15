Canada January housing starts 245.0K vs 235.7K expected

Canadian January housing starts data


  • Prior was 228.3K (revised to 229.4K)
  • Single-detached homes +36.8% vs -6.1% prior
  • Multiple starts +23.9% vs -15% prior
  • Seasonally adjusted starts +22.7%
This is a hot number and the Canadian housing market is undoubtedly sizzling but you have to take any kind of construction numbers for Canada in January with a grain of salt. It's cold out there and not much is happening.

All that said, this is the second-strongest month on record.


