Canada January housing starts 245.0K vs 235.7K expected

Prior was 228.3K (revised to 229.4K)



Single-detached homes +36.8% vs -6.1% prior



Multiple starts +23.9% vs -15% prior

Seasonally adjusted starts +22.7%

Full report



This is a hot number and the Canadian housing market is undoubtedly sizzling but you have to take any kind of construction numbers for Canada in January with a grain of salt. It's cold out there and not much is happening.





All that said, this is the second-strongest month on record.





