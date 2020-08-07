Canada July employment 418.5 K vs. 380.0K estimate

June Canadian employment data









prior was 952.9K



Canada unemployment rate 10.9% vs. 11.0% estimate



prior unemployment rate 12.3%



full-time employment 73.2 K vs. 488.1 K last month



part-time employment 345.3 K vs. 464.8 K last month



hourly wage rate permanent employees 5.7% vs. 5.4% estimate. Last month 6.8%



participation rate 64.3% vs. 64.5% estimate. Last month 63.8%



job gains were driven by trade sector (+101.3 K)



business support sector led the losses at -20.1 K



private employment rose 375.8 K in July. Vs. 867.3 K last month



public unemployment rose 48.9 K in July vs. 74.5 K in last month



5.5 million Canadian workers were affected by the Covid 19 economic shut down which included 3 million drop in employment and an absence from work of 2.5 million



employment is within 1.3 million of its pre-Covid February level



number of people employed but worked less than half their usual hours for reasons likely related to Covid 19 drop by 412 K



the total number of affected workers stood at 2.3 million a reduction since April of 58%



CLICK HERE for the breakdown from statcan

Overall, the numbers keep on heading in the right direction. However the gains this month were largely in part-time employment.







The USDCAD has moved modestly lower after the report. The pair is trading between its 200 hour moving average above at 1.33593 and its 100 hour moving average below 1.33278. The moved to the downside tested the 100 hour moving average and we are seeing a modest bounce off that level. The price currently trades at 1.3334.











