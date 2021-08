Canada July employment change +94.0K vs +177.5K expected

On the balance of things, there isn't much to dislike here and even with a strong US jobs report, this isn't going to exacerbate any downside for the loonie and should allow the BOC to stick with its current policy trajectory for the most part.





USD/CAD moved up from 1.2510 to 1.2530 on the initial release alongside the US jobs data but is settling back around 1.2510-15 now.





Meanwhile, part-time employment held steady after the surge in June owing to the reopening of retail. The drop in the unemployment rate from 7.8% to 7.5% is also a positive, given that the participation rate held steady at 65.2%.