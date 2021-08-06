Canada July employment change +94.0K vs +177.5K expected





On the balance of things, there isn't much to dislike here and even with a strong US jobs report, this isn't going to exacerbate any downside for the loonie and should allow the BOC to stick with its current policy trajectory for the most part.





USD/CAD moved up from 1.2510 to 1.2530 on the initial release alongside the US jobs data but is settling back around 1.2510-15 now.



