Canada July employment -24.2K vs +15.0K expected

Canadian July employment data

Prior was -2.2K

Unemployment rate 5.7% vs 5.5% expected

Participation rate 65.6% vs 65.7% expected

Full time change -11.6K vs +24.1K prior

Part time change -12.6K vs -26.2K prior

Hourly wages +4.5% y/y vs +3.6% prior

Hours worked +0.7% y/y vs +1.8% prior



USD/CAD jumped to 1.3260 on the headlines from 1.3210. This comes at a sensitive time with many central banks shifting to a more dovish stance or cutting rates. Meanwhile, the Canadian economy has outperformed all year. Even with this drop, it's the best start to the year for jobs growth since 2010.





So the temptation is to say 'it's just one month' but with the way central bankers have been hitting the panic button, it certainly could be meaningful. The next BOC decision is Sept 4. A cut is probably still out of the question but they could tee-up something for October or beyond.





Another interesting note is the acceleration in wages to 4.5% y/y from 2.6% two months ago. That's the kind of tightness the BOC won't want to fuel.

