Canada July GDP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Monthly GDP from Statistics Canada:

Canada GDP
  • Prior was +0.2% m/m
  • GDP +1.3% y/y vs +1.4% expected
  • Prior y/y reading was +1.5%
Details:
  • Goods producing -0.7%
  • Services-producing +0.3% (5th consecutive rise)
  • Construction -0.7%
  • Manufacturing -0.1%
  • Wholesale trade +1.1%
  • Retail trade +0.1%
  • The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector contracted 3.5% -- largest decline since May 2016
The drop in oil and gas production was largely due to a shutdown of some offshore oil production off the coast of Newfoundland.

That's an important caveat and may help to reverse some of the initial Canadian dollar weakness.
Canada GDP by industry

