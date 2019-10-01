Canada July GDP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Details:

Goods producing -0.7%

Services-producing +0.3% (5th consecutive rise)

Construction -0.7%

Manufacturing -0.1%



Wholesale trade +1.1%

Retail trade +0.1%



The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector contracted 3.5% -- largest decline since May 2016

The drop in oil and gas production was largely due to a shutdown of some offshore oil production off the coast of Newfoundland.





That's an important caveat and may help to reverse some of the initial Canadian dollar weakness.





