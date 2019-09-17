Canada July manufacturing sales -1.3% vs -0.1% expected

Prior was -1.2% (revised to -1.4%)

Sales down in all 11 industries

Inventories +0.3% vs -1.3% prior

Unfilled orders -1.4%

Capacity utilization 77.3% vs 81.3% prior



The decline in July was mainly due to lower sales in the primary metal (-7.3%) and motor vehicle industries (-4.7%). Maintenance shutdowns were the story in both industries as steel production and autos both had extended maintenance projects. I wouldn't read too much into this but it will be a drag on Q3 GDP.





In the bigger picture, inventories have consistently risen over the past two years and sales haven't been there to match. This is the inventory-to-sales ratio:



