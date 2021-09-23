Canada July retail sales -0.6% vs -1.2% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canada July 2021 retail sales and the preliminary August estimate

retail sales
  • Prior was +4.2%
  • Prelim July estimate was -1.7%
  • Ex-autos and gas -1.3%
  • Ex autos -1.0% vs -1.5% expected
  • Flash estimate for August +2.1%
  • Sales down in 5 of 11 subsectors
  • Full report
Food and beverage stores (-3.4%) are mostly grocery stores and fell as restaurants opened while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers (-7.3%) fell as lumber prices peaked and people pulled back on renos. E-commerce sales fell 19.5%.

On the upside, people starting buying clothes along with the reopening as that category rose 7.6%. Canadian auto inventories haven't had quite the crunch as in the US (at least they hadn't yet in July) and sales rose 0.4% led by new vehicles.

Overall, this is a decent report, though I might have hoped for more in the preliminary August data. The Canadian dollar is fractionally higher on the report.
