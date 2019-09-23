Canada July wholesale trade sales +1.7% vs 0.0% expected
Canada July wholesale trade sales
- Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.7%)
- 4 of 7 subsectors reported gains
- Personal and household goods subsector advanced 4.7%, largely on pharma
- Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts subsector +4.0%
- Sixth increase in the first seven months of the year
- Inventories +0.5%
I'm worried about inventories in Canada. They rose for the 11th consecutive month, although with the jump in sales the ration between inventories and sales fell fractionally to 1.44 from 1.45.
Inventories: