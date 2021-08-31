Canada June GDP +0.7% vs +0.7% expected

May GDP was -0.3% (revised to -0.5%)



Estimates ranged from +0.5% to 0.8%

Prelim reading was +0.7% for June



Q2 GDP -1.1% vs +2.5% expected

Q1 GDP was 5.6%

GDP q/q -0.3% vs +1.4% prior



July prelim estimate -0.4%



GDP y/y vs +0.33% prior

Q2 GDP implicit price index +2.2% q/q vs +3.0% q/q prior



Quarterly report



This is a big miss on the quarterly data, indicating a surprise contraction. Moreover, the sharp rebound in July doesn't appear to have materialized, despite reopening.





The report cites substantial declines in home resale activities (-17.7%) and exports (-4.0%) for the decline in Q2.





Quarterly numbers:

