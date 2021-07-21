Canada June new housing price index +0.6% m/m vs +1.8% expected
Canada new housing price data
- Prior was +1.4% m/m
- Prices up 11.9% y/y vs 11.3% prior
- Listings -0.7% m/m in third consecutive decline
That's the smallest increase in six months.
Here's what Statistics Canada said:
The current market slowdown, partly due to buyer fatigue, has started to manifest in the housing market, with fewer buyers ready to engage in bidding wars. As well, the desire to buy a home could start subsiding as pandemic measures are lifted and many workers return to offices