Canada labor productivity QoQ for 3Q 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate
Canada labor productivity for third-quarter of 2019
Canada labor productivity for the 3rd quarter showed a 0.2% gain versus 0.2% gain estimate
- prior month revised to 0.1% from 0.2% previously reported
- hours worked climbed 0.1% versus 0.9% in the 2nd quarter
- hourly compensation up 1.3% versus 0.7% in the 2nd quarter
- unit labor costs 1% versus 0.6% in the previous quarter
- Canada's labor productivity growth was 0.3% points higher than the US in the 3rd quarter