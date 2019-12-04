Canada labor productivity QoQ for 3Q 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

Canada labor productivity for third-quarter of 2019


Canada labor productivity
Canada labor productivity for the 3rd quarter showed a 0.2% gain versus 0.2% gain estimate
  • prior month revised to 0.1% from 0.2% previously reported
  • hours worked climbed 0.1% versus 0.9% in the 2nd quarter
  • hourly compensation up 1.3% versus 0.7% in the 2nd quarter
  • unit labor costs 1% versus 0.6% in the previous quarter
  • Canada's labor productivity growth was 0.3% points higher than the US in the 3rd quarter

