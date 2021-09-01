Canada largest population province Ontario will embrace vaccine passports

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford initially opposed adoption of digital proof of vaccination on some spurious b/s grounds.

He has now come around. 
  • "We must take immediate action and we will, because we need to protect our hospitals. We need to avoid lockdowns"
Ontario will require digital proof of inoculation against COVID-19 to visit venues such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor sporting facilities. 
  • Begins October 22 

