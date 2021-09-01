Canada largest population province Ontario will embrace vaccine passports
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford initially opposed adoption of digital proof of vaccination on some spurious b/s grounds.
He has now come around.
- "We must take immediate action and we will, because we need to protect our hospitals. We need to avoid lockdowns"
Ontario will require digital proof of inoculation against COVID-19 to visit venues such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor sporting facilities.
- Begins October 22