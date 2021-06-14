Canada manufacturing sales -2.1% versus -1.1% estimate
Canada manufacturing sales for April
- manufacturing sales -2.1 versus -1.1% estimate
- prior month -3.5%
- Sales fell in 11 of 21 industries.
- Much of the decline was attributable to lower sales of transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products
- machinery industry posted the largest sales gain followed by wood product and chemical industries.
- Manufacturing sales declined in five provinces led by Ontario. Alberta posted the largest increase
- Ontario sales fell -5.5% was the lowest since June 2020
- Nova Scotia sales felt -14.8%
- Alberta sales rose 6.5%, the eighth consecutive increase in the highest level since May 2019
For the full report, CLICK HERE