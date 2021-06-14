Canada manufacturing sales -2.1% versus -1.1% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada manufacturing sales for April


Canada manufacturing sales
  • manufacturing sales -2.1 versus -1.1% estimate
  • prior month -3.5%
  • Sales fell in 11 of 21 industries.
  • Much of the decline was attributable to lower sales of transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products
  • machinery industry posted the largest sales gain followed by wood product and chemical industries.
  • Manufacturing sales declined in five provinces led by Ontario. Alberta posted the largest increase
  • Ontario sales fell -5.5% was the lowest since June 2020
  • Nova Scotia sales felt -14.8%
  • Alberta sales rose 6.5%, the eighth consecutive increase in the highest level since May 2019
For the full report, CLICK HERE
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose