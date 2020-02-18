Canada manufacturing sales for December -0.7% versus 0.7% estimate

Canada manufacturing sales came in much weaker than expected at -0.7% versus +0.7% estimate. Moreover,

The prior month was revised to -1.0% from -0.6%



The decline is the 4th straight month in a row



Ex auto manufacturing sales increase 0.1%



In volume terms Canada factory sales fell -0.4%



The declines were led by motor vehicle, aerospace



Motor vehicle shipments declined -6.8%



Aerospace products fell -16%



Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries representing 43% of the Canada manufacturing sector



Factory inventories drop -0.3%



New orders fall -0.6%

For all of 2019 sales increase 0.5%. That was down from 5.4% in 2018 and 6% in 2017



The price of the USDCAD has moved sharply higher after the results and is cracking its 200 hour moving average at 1.32724. The next target comes at the 50% retracement 1.32766.









