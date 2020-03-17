Canada manufacturing sales for January -0.2% versus -0.6%

Manufacturing sales highlights





Manufacturing sales -0.2% versus -0.6% estimate



prior month -0.7% unchanged from the previous report



the decline is the 5th consecutive monthly decline



sales decreased and 9 of 21 industries led by lower sales and transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products industries



the food industry posted the largest gain



in volume terms manufacturing sales decrease -0.4%



sales decreased in 6 provinces led by Ontario and British Columbia. Québec reported the largest monthly increase.



Ontario sales fell -1.4% led by lower sales motor vehicles -13.6%



British Columbia sales fell -5.1% with 13 at 21 industries reporting lower sales. This was the lowest sales level since March 2017 led by 9 durables -7.3% and durables -3.1%



Québec coming off to consecutive monthly declines rebounded with a 3.5% gain. The gain was attributed to higher sales and transportation equipment (+5.6%), machinery (+13.9%) and fabricated metal products (+9.0%)



inventory levels increase 0.4% following 0.6% decline in December. Inventories were up in 12 of 21 industries



unfilled orders rose 0.5% which was the 1st increase after 3 months of declines.



New orders rose 0.8%



capacity utilization increase 0.5% from 76.8% in December to 77.3% in January



As mentioned this is January data. The world is changed since then. So it's impact should be discounted to reflect that change. The full report can be found here



ForexLive

Canada manufacturing sales for the month of January 2020. As such the data is stale given the current environment we are now in.