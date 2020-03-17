Canada manufacturing sales for January -0.2% versus -0.6%
Manufacturing sales highlightsCanada manufacturing sales for the month of January 2020. As such the data is stale given the current environment we are now in.
- Manufacturing sales -0.2% versus -0.6% estimate
- prior month -0.7% unchanged from the previous report
- the decline is the 5th consecutive monthly decline
- sales decreased and 9 of 21 industries led by lower sales and transportation equipment and petroleum and coal products industries
- the food industry posted the largest gain
- in volume terms manufacturing sales decrease -0.4%
- sales decreased in 6 provinces led by Ontario and British Columbia. Québec reported the largest monthly increase.
- Ontario sales fell -1.4% led by lower sales motor vehicles -13.6%
- British Columbia sales fell -5.1% with 13 at 21 industries reporting lower sales. This was the lowest sales level since March 2017 led by 9 durables -7.3% and durables -3.1%
- Québec coming off to consecutive monthly declines rebounded with a 3.5% gain. The gain was attributed to higher sales and transportation equipment (+5.6%), machinery (+13.9%) and fabricated metal products (+9.0%)
- inventory levels increase 0.4% following 0.6% decline in December. Inventories were up in 12 of 21 industries
- unfilled orders rose 0.5% which was the 1st increase after 3 months of declines.
- New orders rose 0.8%
- capacity utilization increase 0.5% from 76.8% in December to 77.3% in January
As mentioned this is January data. The world is changed since then. So it's impact should be discounted to reflect that change. The full report can be found here.