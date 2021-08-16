Canada Manufacturing sales for June 2.1% vs 2.0% estimate

Manufacturing sales for June 2.1% versus 2.0% estimate. The decline was the second consecutive monthly fall
machinery, chemical and fabricated metals industry were mainly responsible for the decline
sales of wood product manufacturing increase the most followed by primary metal
year over year total sales were up 42.6% off of the Covid decline
Manufacturing sales declined in six provinces led by Ontario (-1.0%), Manitoba (-6.6%), and Québec (-0.6%). Alberta posted the largest increase (+1.6%). It was the 13th consecutive month with higher sales.
Inventories rose 0.7%. Inventory to sales ratio moved up to 1.54 from 1.56
unfilled orders decreased in April by -4.1% led by a 11.3% decline in unfilled orders on aerospace products.