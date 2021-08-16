Canada Manufacturing sales for June 2.1% vs 2.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada June manufacturing sales data

Manufacturing sales
  • Prior -0.6%
  • Manufacturing sales for June 2.1% versus 2.0% estimate. The decline was the second consecutive monthly fall
  • machinery, chemical and fabricated metals industry were mainly responsible for the decline
  • sales of wood product manufacturing increase the most followed by primary metal
  • year over year total sales were up 42.6% off of the Covid decline
  • Manufacturing sales declined in six provinces led by Ontario (-1.0%), Manitoba (-6.6%), and Québec (-0.6%). Alberta posted the largest increase (+1.6%). It was the 13th consecutive month with higher sales.
  • Inventories rose 0.7%. Inventory to sales ratio moved up to 1.54 from 1.56
  • unfilled orders decreased in April by -4.1% led by a 11.3% decline in unfilled orders on aerospace products.
  • Capacity utilization was unchanged at 77.5%
  • Canada wholesale sales -0.8% 
  • For the full report click here
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose