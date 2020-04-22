Canada March CPI +0.9% y/y vs +1.1% expected

Canada March 2020 consumer price index data

  • Prior was +2.2%
  • CPI  m/m -0.6% vs -0.4% expected -- largest one-month decline in survey history (since 1992)
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.4%
  • Ex energy +1.7%
Core measures (to come)

  •    Median 2.0% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.1%,)
  •    Common 1.7% vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)
  •    Trim 1.8% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%)
This was the fastest fall in the month-over-month reading since September 2006. The big drag, as expected, was energy prices down 11.6% y/y led by -21.2% in gasoline.
Canada CPI energy
Stats agencies face a tough task in calculating the CPI in the months ahead. For instance, the price of flights is now high because of low capacity but that doesn't present a true picture of consumer spending, because almost no one is flying. 
