Canada March CPI +0.9% y/y vs +1.1% expected

Canada March 2020 consumer price index data



Prior was +2.2%

CPI m/m -0.6% vs -0.4% expected -- largest one-month decline in survey history (since 1992)



Prior m/m reading was +0.4%

Ex energy +1.7%

Core measures (to come)



Median 2.0% vs 2.2% exp (prior 2.1%,)

Common 1.7% vs 1.8% exp (prior 1.8%)

Trim 1.8% vs 2.0% exp (prior 2.0%) This was the fastest fall in the month-over-month reading since September 2006. The big drag, as expected, was energy prices down 11.6% y/y led by -21.2% in gasoline.





Stats agencies face a tough task in calculating the CPI in the months ahead. For instance, the price of flights is now high because of low capacity but that doesn't present a true picture of consumer spending, because almost no one is flying.

