Canada March employment +303.1K vs +100.0K expected

Prior was +259.2K

Full time +175.4K vs +88.2K prior

Part time 127.8K vs +171.0K prior

Unemployment rate 7.5% vs 8.0% expected (8.2% prior)

Participation rate 65.2% vs 64.7% prior

Hourly wage rate for permanent employees +2.0% vs 1.9% y/y expected

Prior wage rate +4.3% y/y

Total hours worked +2.0% vs +1.4% prior

Long-term unemployment flat in March

Full report



This is a sensational jobs report. As a rule of thumb, you multiply this by 10 to give you a sense of how it would compared to non-farm payrolls. That's imperfect in a lot of ways because Canadian data is more volatile but it's undoubtedly an amazing report.





Sadly, much of that progress is going to be erased in April because of strict lockdowns but I think you can look beyond that and conclude that Canada can bounce back quickly once the vaccines really roll out, which is going to be May, June, July.





With this report, employment is within 1.5% of its pre-covid level, or just 296K jobs.

