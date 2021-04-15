Canada March existing home sales +5.2% m/m vs +6.6% prior

Canadian housing market continues to sizzle





There are still plenty of signs of insanity in the Canadian housing market but I've noticed a slight cooling this month with home sitting on the market a bit longer, particularly in the higher range. That could be buyers hoping for more spring inventory before they FOMO again.





March Canadian home sales of 76,259 set a new record by a margin of 22,000 sales.







The report highlights that supply of homes hitting the market is up 25% in the past two months, which is easing the jam.





Cliff Stevenson, Chair of CREA said in a statement: