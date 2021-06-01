Canada March GDP +1.1% m/m vs +1.0% expected

Canadian March and Q1 GDP





February was +0.4% (unrevised)



Q1 GDP annualized+5.6% vs +6.8% expected

Q4 2020 GDP was +9.6% annualized

Canadian GDP +6.6% y/y vs +6.5% expected

April prelim estimate -0.8% m/m



Full report



At first blush, the Q1 miss must be due to earlier revisions because the y/y number was higher than anticipated.







The April decline isn't a surprise given the harsh lockdowns in much of the month -- many of which are continuing.







Total growth is about 1% below the Feb 2020 level before the pandemic, which should be mopped up in Q2 or Q3 depending on the reopening







Overall, the market reaction has been minimal, with USD/CAD down 31 pips to 1.2031 today.





