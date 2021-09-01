Canada August Markit manufacturing index 57.2 vs 56.2 prior

Comments from Markit's economist:

"Canada's manufacturing sector recorded another robust improvement in operating conditions in August. The latest uptick gained momentum from that seen in July after demand in both domestic and international markets rose further. Higher inventory levels in response to greater output requirements also supported growth.



Employment, meanwhile, rose for the fourteenth month running, yet at a softer pace despite higher sales. Anecdotal evidence suggested staff shortages weighed slightly on hiring activity. Encouragingly, we could see employment growth in the manufacturing sector continue over the coming months.



"Despite rising cases and regional lockdowns over the year, Canada's manufacturing sector has dealt well with demand shocks. Its main concern, as with many economies, has been price and supply chain pressures which have often stemmed from material shortages. With costs intensifying over the course of the month, prices look set to remain elevated for some time.



"On the COVID-19 front, vaccination efforts have triumphed with the majority of the population inoculated. Firms will now hope the vaccine proves effective against the fourth wave of cases to prevent another tightening of measures."

