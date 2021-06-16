Canada May CPI +3.6% vs +3.5% y/y expected

Canadian May consumer price index





Prior was +3.4% y/y (was highest since 2011)



Month over month +0.5% versus +0.4% estimate

Prior m/m reading was +0.5%

Gasoline +43.4% y/y

Homeowners' replacement cost index rose 11.3%, the largest yearly increase since 1987



Full report



Common 1.8% versus 1.8% exp

Median 2.4% versus 2.3% exp

Trim 2.7% versus 2.3% estimate The increase in year-over-year price growth in May was led by rising prices for shelter (+4.2%) and durable goods (+4.4%), led by passenger vehicles (+5.0%). Furniture prices rose 9.8%, the highest since 1982.

This sounds like the kind of thing the Bank of Canada will be watching very closely:



"Unlike March and April 2021, when most of the year-over-year gains in the CPI were characterized by the large upward base-year effects caused by price declines falling out of the 12-month movement, base-year effects affected the 12-month price movement for only a few key goods and services in May 2021."

There are certainly still some pandemic-related price increases though and we could also be seeing some of the lagged effects of those skews. Traveler accommodation prices rose 6.7% m/m.





