Canada May existing home sales +56.9% vs -56.8% prior

Big bounce in Canadian home sales

  • Sales down 39.8% y/y
  • Listings up 69% m/m but still down 38.1% y/y
  • Prices down 2.6% y/y nationally
As many traders have learned in the past few months. A 50% rally does not wipe out a 50% loss.

"May's housing numbers are certainly a mixed bag of results - sales and new listings are both way up month-over-month but still way down compared to year ago," said Shaun Cathcart, CREA's Senior Economist. "The big picture is things are moving in the right direction but still have a long way to go. That said, under the surface those numbers have been steadily rising from mid-April right through the first week of June, so June may end up a similar story. With sales and new listings moving down and now back up in tandem, and overall supply still falling, prices appear to be holding firm at this point."

