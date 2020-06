Prior was 23.6

Seasonally-adjusted 39.1 vs 22.8 prior

For PMIs, it's important to note that improvement doesn't mean improvement in the underlying business. Any reading below 50 is still a contraction, so this is simply a slower contraction.







In any case, the loonie rarely moves on this report. There was a time when it did, but it turned into a garbled mess of volatility and few people trade on it or look at it anymore.