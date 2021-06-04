Canada May net change in employment -68.0K versus -25.0K estimate
Canada employment numbers for May 2021
- Prior -207.1K
- Full time -13.8 K versus -129.4 K last month
- Part-time -54.2 K versus -77.8 K last month
- Unemployment rate 8.2% versus 8.1% last month
- Net change in employment -68.0 K versus -207.1 K last month
- Participation rate 64.6% versus 64.8% estimate. Last month 64.9%
- Hourly wage rate for permanent employees -1.4% versus -1.3% estimate. Last month -1.6%
- The transportation sector added 21.9K or manufacturing led the declines with -35.9K
- private employment felt -60.4 K versus -203.7 K last month
- public employment felt 10.1 K versus -13.2 K last month
- manufacturing jobs fell for the first time since April 2020 at -36K
- construction jobs fell by -16 K driven by declines in Ontario or public health restrictions affected nonessential construction were implemented
- retail trade fell by -29,000 following a -84,000 decline in April. Retail employment is down 140,000 below pre-pandemic levels which is the lowest level since February 2021
- employment accommodations and food services remains one third below pre-Covid levels
- transportation and warehousing gain for the first time since December +22K
- In addition to the employment declines, the number of employed people working less than half their usual hours increased for a second consecutive month, rising by 83,000 (+6.1%). Total hours worked were virtually unchanged in the month, but remained 3.8% below pre-pandemic levels.
In early May, both Alberta and Manitoba introduced measures that included the closure of personal care services, recreational facilities and in-person dining, as well as limits on retail store capacity and a transition to remote schooling for all or large parts of each province.
Nova Scotia entered a province-wide shutdown on April 28, closing non-essential retail stores and moving all schools to remote learning. Provincial border restrictions were tightened on May 10.
In contrast, New Brunswick and Quebec eased restrictions in some regions through late April and early May.
