Canada May net change in employment -68.0K versus -25.0K estimate

In early May, both Alberta and Manitoba introduced measures that included the closure of personal care services, recreational facilities and in-person dining, as well as limits on retail store capacity and a transition to remote schooling for all or large parts of each province.

Nova Scotia entered a province-wide shutdown on April 28, closing non-essential retail stores and moving all schools to remote learning. Provincial border restrictions were tightened on May 10.

In contrast, New Brunswick and Quebec eased restrictions in some regions through late April and early May.





