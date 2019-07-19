Canada May retail sales coming up next

Canadian retail sales due at the bottom of the hour

The Canadian economy has been the surprise of the G10 this year, with economic data handily beating expectations.







One exception is the consumer. Retail numbers have been middling for the past six months. If the numbers turn the corner, it will be an opportunity for a second leg to the CAD rally.





The May retail sales report is due in a few minutes at the bottom of the hour and the consensus is for a 0.3% rise and +0.4% ex autos.

