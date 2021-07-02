Canada May trade balance -1.39B vs +0.4B exp

Canada May trade balance data





Prior was +0.59B (revised to +0.46B)



Exports -1.6%

Imports +2.1%

Imports from countries other than US hit a record $7.5B, up 5.3% m/m with Japan, Italy, Mexico and China rising.

Metals and non-metallic mineral imports rose 17.7% led by precious metals, along with copper imports from Chile were drivers, along with non-ferrous metal alloys and semi-finished steel products.



Good trade has come back from the pandemic but this chart of the services trade underscores the huge hole.







