Canada May wholesale sales +0.5% vs +1.1% expected

This was overwhelmingly driven by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector which reported growth of 2.7% and was responsible for 95% of the gain.

From Statistics Canada:

The sustained increase in sales in the sector reflects the variety of services that wholesalers provide, even with the shifts in economic activity brought on by the pandemic. While sectors such as transportation, tourism and hospitality have all suffered significant declines, wholesalers have benefited from the increased demand for building materials, machinery (including computer and electronic products), and personal and household goods.

