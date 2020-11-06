Canada net change in employment 83.6K vs 75.0K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada net change in employment

  • prior report
  • Canada change in employment 83.6 K vs. 75.0 K estimate. Last month 378.2 K
  • full-time 69.1 K vs. 334 K last month. Down -3.1% year on year
  • part-time 14.5 K vs. 44.2 K last month. Down -3.4% year on year
  • unemployment rate 8.9% vs. 9.0% estimate
  • hourly wages 5.2% vs. 5.4% estimate
  • participation rate 65.2% vs. 65.0% estimate
  • 23% of workers wanted full-time work but were unable to find it. That is up 5.6% from 12 months earlier
  • unemployment increased in 5 provinces (Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Newfoundland, and Prince Edward Island)
  • employment growth stalled and transportation and warehousing and in construction, while it resumed in retail trade
  • employment exceeded pre-Covid levels in wholesale trade, professional scientific and technical services, and educational services
  • goods producing jobs added 17.6 K vs. 75.1 K last month
  • service producing jobs added 60 6K vs. 303.1 K last month
  • change in unemployed -15.8 K vs. -214.3 K last month
  • private sector jobs added 76.3 K vs. 259.8 K last month
  • public sector jobs subtracted 25.6 K vs. +143.6 K last month
Canada employment numbers
The statistics are marginally better than the pre-report estimates. However the data sharply lower from prior month's. Of the job gains, it's encouraging that most the job gains was centered in full-time employment. Last month 334,000 jobs of the 378,200 gain was also in full-time employment.

The full report from Statistics Canada can be found here

The USDCAD has moved a bit lower after the US and Canada jobs reports. The level was around 1.3062 to a low of 1.30474. It is currently trading at 1.3050.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose