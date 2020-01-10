Canada net change in employment for December 35.2K versus 25.0K estimate

The data can be choppy. The gain of 35.2K is nearer the high of the 3 month average in 2019 (the peak was around 50K).

The USDCAD has moved lower off the combination of better Canada and modestly worse US, but it is not running.





Technically, the pair moved lower and tested the 50% retracement level at 1.3030 and bounced. The pair also has strong support against the 100 hour and 200 hour MAs at 1.3011 to 1.30171 area (see yellow area) on more weakness.



