Canada net change in employment for November 2019 -71.2 K versus +10K estimate

Canada net change for employment November 2019

Net change in employment -71 point to versus +10 K estimate



Full-time employment change -32.8 K versus 15 K estimate



Part-time employment change -38.4 K versus +10 K estimate



Unemployment rate 5.9% versus 5.5% estimates



Hourly wage rate 4.4% versus 4.5% estimates



Participation rate 65.6 versus 65.7% estimate



As strong as the US employment data was, Canada's employment is in the opposite direction The USDCAD has surged on the news with the price extending back above the 100 day moving average at 1.3226. It is testing its 100 hour moving average 1.3242 above sits the 200 hour moving average at 1.3263. A weak number. The loonie is getting hit and the BOC officials who were more upbeat, have US moving along, but domestically the picture is less rosy all of a sudden.