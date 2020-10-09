Canada net change in employment for September 378.2K vs. 150K estimate

Canada employment statistics for September 2020

change in employment378.2K vs 150K est

full-time employment 334K vs 205.8K est

part-time employment 442.K vs 40.0 est

unemployment rate 9.0% vs 9.8% est

hourly wage rate permanent employees 5.4% vs. 5.6% estimate

participation rate 65.0% vs. 64.7%

goods producing added 75.1 K vs. 27.6 K last month

service producing added 303.1k vs. 205.8K last month

private employment rose 259.8 K vs. 275.5 K last month

public employment rose 143.6 K vs. 28.3 K last month

self-employment fell -25.1 K in September vs. minus 58K in August

the labor force rose by 163.9 K in September

Better-than-expected numbers across the board with the bigger rise than expectations in the net change in employment and the sharp decline in the unemployment rate.









The not so good news is that the unemployment rate still remains well above the levels pre pandemic level but is certainly on a good trajectory.





job gains were driven by educational sector (+68.3K). The trade sector led losses at -2K.



